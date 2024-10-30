Is A.J. Brown the greatest Eagles receiver of all time?

On the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane brought up an interesting question surrounding the Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown. Is he the greatest Eagles receiver of all time?

McLane sure thinks so.

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering his third year with the Eagles. Since his arrival in 2022, Brown has set a single-season franchise record for receiving yards and holds the record for the most consecutive games with 125 or more receiving yards.

“He’s been so consistent in his three years in Philadelphia,” McLane said. “I certainly haven’t covered a receiver as dominant, especially in man-to-man scenarios. Check out this stat. According to Pro Football Focus, before Sunday’s win [over the Cincinnati Bengals] Brown had caught 16-of-16 catchable targets for 325 yards and three touchdowns versus single man coverage. That’s every grab the wide receiver had in his first three games.”

Another stat McLane pointed to was Brown’s success rate in man coverage. With a 93.7 grade, Brown has the best grade of all wide receivers against man coverage, per Pro Football Focus. Brown explained his mindset heading into the matchups.

“I want the ball,” Brown said. “I want the ball because I’m trying to change the game. Lot of times I’m getting doubled or the defense is rotating their coverage to my side. Whenever I get one-on-one, my eyes light up. I want my quarterback’s eyes to light up too, and I’m trying to make the most of it too. That don’t come too often. So whenever I get the opportunity, I know I got to cash in on it.”

When comparing Brown to other great wide receivers in Eagles history, a name that comes to mind is Terrell Owens. Owens spent two seasons with the Eagles (2004-05) and was a key part of the team’s run to Super Bowl XXXIX. The six-time Pro Bowler recorded nine receptions for 122 yards in a narrow loss to the New England Patriots.

“Brown may be playing as well as any receiver in the NFL right now,” McLane said. “And he’s certainly the best Eagles have had at the position since Terrell Owens. He isn’t as big but he’s just as strong and that may be where the comparison ends. Despite an attempt I saw late last season, to paint Brown as a diva in the Owens mold. I’ve been around Brown the last three years and I’ve tried my best to correct that narrative.

“Can Brown occasionally come off as brash when he’s on the field? Absolutely. There’s no denying he wants the ball thrown to him when he feels he’s open, or not even open. What else do you expect from a guy who has a sign that says “Always Open” hanging in his locker stall.”