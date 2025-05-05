A.J. Brown proposes to his longtime girlfriend, with an assist from John Legend

One ring wasn’t enough for A.J. Brown this year.

On Sunday, the Eagles wide receiver announced that he proposed to his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, with teammates, friends, and family all in the building to celebrate the special day.

Advertisement

Brown even got Grammy Award winner John Legend on the keys to serenade Riley with “All of Me” as she entered the room for the proposal, although Riley joked on Instagram that she was so focused on Brown that she “ain’t hear a thing he was singing,” and Brown had to point out that he was there.

Brown and his new fiancée have a son together, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., and Brown also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

» READ MORE: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts officially announces his marriage to Bry Burrows

DeVonta Smith, Nakobe Dean, Isaiah Rodgers, and Darius Slay were some of the current and former Eagles teammates in the building to celebrate Brown and Riley’s engagement, while many other Eagles and NFL players hopped in the comments to congratulate Brown.

Brown’s proposal news comes just after Jalen Hurts announced his marriage to Bry Burrows, and Lane Johnson announced his own engagement to now-fiancée Kelsey Homer.

Rings for everyone this spring!