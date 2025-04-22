Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts officially announces his marriage to Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts has earned more than one ring in 2025.

Hurts and his fiancée, Bry Burrows, got married in the spring, he revealed in a new Men’s Health cover story.

Advertisement

“By the time this interview publishes, you can call her my wife,” Hurts, 26, told the magazine.

According to the magazine, Hurts arrived for the interview with a Post-it note from her in his pocket that read, “you are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”

Hurts proposed to Burrows last offseason, and the two announced their engagement in September in Essence magazine.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said of Burrows. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The couple met at Alabama and have been together on and off since then. Hurts keeps the relationship private, and has no photos with Burrows on his social media, but the two attend events together and she was on the field supporting Hurts during the Eagles’ run to the championship in Super Bowl LIX.

Over the last several months, Hurts invited speculation about his relationship status after he was spotted sporting what looked like a wedding ring at multiple offseason events, including the event honoring his selection as Philadelphia’s Citizen of the Year.