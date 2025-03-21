New Eagle AJ Dillon reveals how he landed in Philly and his meeting with Big Dom: ‘He has some aura about him’

The Eagles have a new running back — and a new podcaster — in the locker room with the addition of AJ Dillon.

On the first episode of Dillon’s podcast since signing with the Birds, Dillon shared why he chose the Eagles and what his first days in Philly were like. The biggest update?

Advertisement

“I did get to meet Big Dom,” Dillon said on the Toonen to Dillon Podcast of Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro. “He has some aura about him … He’s like the Godfather of Philly.”

It also seems like new Eagles players are finally getting the best cheesesteak recommendations, after Dillon mentioned that the Eagles’ driver and later Big Dom encouraged him to go to Angelo’s, which Dillon heard was the best spot in the city.

» READ MORE: Cooper DeJean’s favorite Philly cheesesteaks include Angelo’s and one that costs over $100

During the free agency process, it didn’t initially look like the Eagles were going to be a landing spot.

“The Eagles weren’t on our list of, ‘we think this is really, really going to be where it’s at on Monday or Tuesday,’” Dillon said. “[On Wednesday,] they were like, ‘Hey, they like you, they’ve called a couple times, we’ve had some great conversations, they see a role for you. I got that call at 4:30 p.m., by 5:30 I was on FaceTime with Nick Sirianni and Howie [Roseman], and they were like, let’s do it, and let’s get you on a flight tomorrow at 7 a.m. That’s how quick it goes.”

Dillon said he’s excited to play behind Saquon Barkley, whom he played with at camps growing up on the East Coast, and that he’s ready to step in for any situation, even as a potential pusher on the Tush Push.

“When it comes to ball, I’ve always been like this, but I feel like I’m pretty low-maintenance,” Dillon said. “Everybody says that and nobody really is, but I feel like I really am. Let’s ball out.”