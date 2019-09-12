“I went to work out. … I’d seen what happened the day before. I’m just like – ‘I didn’t even get a CALL, man.’ It just so happened, around 3 or 4, I’m taking my clothes to the cleaners, I see my agent called me," Spence said Wednesday after his first Eagles practice, wearing No. 66. "He asked me, how would I like the opportunity to be on a Super Bowl contender? I said, ‘Who wouldn’t?’ ”