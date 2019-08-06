“I’ve played all three spots, if we’re in base, and the nickel package, I’ve played Mike and Sam,” Singleton said after a light practice Monday, which came after Sunday night’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field. “The first two weeks of camp, it’s gone fairly well. Still, obviously, making mistakes here and there, but taking everything in as much as I can and getting ready for these preseason games, because that’s when you’ll be able to get into a rhythm.