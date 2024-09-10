Saquon Barkley’s father, Alibay, resolves weapon possession case in New York

Alibay Barkley, the father of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor weapon possession charge and was fined $1,000 by the Bronx Supreme Criminal Court in New York.

The elder Barkley, 55, was arrested on felony charges in June after police said he possessed a loaded firearm during a traffic stop. Alibay Barkley lives in Whitehall, Pa., where Saquon played high school football before going on to star at Penn State and become a Pro Bowl running back for the New York Giants.

The case was resolved four days after Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut, when he scored three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.