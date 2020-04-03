I think Alshon is an interesting guy. I don’t think he’s hated in the locker room, but I think people just look at him differently maybe. He’s quiet, he does keep to himself but I think there’s some awkwardness there. … I think he kind of got backed into [a corner] and didn’t realize what he was saying and next thing you know these quotes have been out there. So I do think they view it through that lens. That being said, there still is that issue, and it even goes beyond Carson. If players in the locker room don’t trust Alshon, that’s an issue. And I think ultimately I do agree with you, Les. Based on Howie’s comments, I have to leave open the possibility that he could be on the roster because Howie’s boxed into this situation because of the original bad contract and then of course guaranteeing the salary for 2020. But I still don’t feel like when everything’s said and done, he will be playing for this team in 2020. It’s going to be hard to trade him. They’re going to have to eat a huge amount of the guaranteed salary to make that possible. And so maybe there is a way of how you can paint that picture. And look, at this point, fans will be happy.