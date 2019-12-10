During his Tuesday news conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain. He added that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who left in the first quarter with a non-contact injury in the middle of a play, is dealing with something “a little more significant." Pederson wouldn’t say whether Jeffery’s injury is season-ending, but with three weeks left, the chances of his return seem bleak.