“He thought he was a basketball player, but he wasn’t too good at it. At first he just wasn’t really too fond of [football]. He’d want to be down with the other 10th graders on the other side of the field, and I had him up here with the varsity kids,” Monan said. “Then, boom, something clicked in his head. We got rid of his green jersey and gave him a white jersey. He fit in from that point on. Never looked back.”