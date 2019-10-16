Kelce: If you’re a tackle in this league you have to be able to get off the ball and do it like you’re shot out of a cannon. The ends are too fast or too good in this league. And if you’re caught in a position where he’s equal with your hip line … you’re in a bad [spot] because then you feel like you need to open up. … Once you open up and you get into the mode where you got to run then you’ve lost all your balance and your framework.