In an era when Tom Brady was winning three Super Bowls in four years and Brady, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees were rewriting passing records and a quarterback who was comparable to McNabb in substance and style (Steve McNair) earned a significant accolade (NFL MVP) that he did not, it’s difficult to make a compelling argument for McNabb. We’re coming up on 15 years since the best season of his career, 2004, when he threw 31 touchdown passes, posted a 104.7 passer rating, led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, and showed what he might have done had the team not waited so long to get him Terrell Owens or another elite wide receiver. That he didn’t have more seasons like that one isn’t necessarily his fault, but he probably needed more of them to earn the benefit of the doubt from the Hall’s voters.