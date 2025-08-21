Andy Reid’s office given bulletproof glass following shooting, report says

The Kansas City Chiefs installed bulletproof glass in Andy Reid’s second-floor office after a bullet pierced his window while he was inside, according to a report from the Kansas City Star.

Reid, the former Eagles head coach who has since led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl victories, wasn’t harmed in the shooting, which reportedly took place after midnight on May 4, 2024.

The bullet penetrated the glass and the blinds, and ended up lodged in a wall between the bathroom in Reid’s office and the room’s door, roughly 15 feet from his desk, according to the Star.

Two additional bullets reportedly hit the team’s facility — one struck the third floor, while the other hit an outdoor air-conditioning unit.

Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jacob Becchina told The Star the case was being investigated as an aggravated assault, but “there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization.”

No arrests have been made, and police have not presented any suspects.

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Inquirer, but declined to speak to The Star.

The Chiefs are deciding whether to renovate Arrowhead Stadium or move to a new stadium, potentially with a dome. The team’s current lease expires in 2031.

Reid led the Eagles to four-straight NFC championship games and a Super Bowl during his 14-year tenure in Philadelphia. He was ultimately dismissed following a disappointing 2012 season, in which the Eagles finished 4-12, the worst record of his coaching career.

He landed in Kansas City the next season, and since then the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and five AFC championships.

Reid is the only head coach in NFL history with 100 wins for two different teams. With 273 regular-season wins, he’s the fourth-winningest coach in NFL history, behind Don Shula (328 wins), George Halas (324 wins), and Bill Belichick (302 wins).

The Eagles face the Chiefs in Week 2 in Arrowhead on Sept. 14 in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.