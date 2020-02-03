MIAMI — Andy Reid arrived at the Miami Downtown Hilton for Monday morning’s Super Bowl news conference wearing one of his trademark Hawaiian shirts and the look of a man who hadn’t gotten a wink of sleep the night before.
A reporter indeed asked him if he had gotten any shut-eye. And if he did, was the Lombardi Trophy that his Kansas City Chiefs won Sunday night tucked in next to him?
Reid smiled and said, “I didn’t sleep at all last night, and I didn’t spend it with the trophy. I spent it with my trophy wife.’’
Reid and his wife, Tammy, and their family spent the night at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory party, listening to Pitbull.
“He was unbelievable,’’ Reid said. “That guy’s got great endurance, man.’’
So, too, does Reid. He’ll turn 62 next month. Sunday’s dramatic 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium marked the official end of his 21st year as an NFL head coach.
That’s 21 years without a water break. He spent the first 14 with the Eagles, then took the Chiefs job four days after the Eagles let him go in 2012.
If you think the fact that he finally landed his white whale, finally won that elusive Super Bowl, might tempt him to ride off into the sunset and lie on the beach and play with his grandkids, well, think again.
The man has 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He’s not going anywhere for a while. Maybe a long while.
“I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,’’ he said Monday. “I got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy every day, man. It’s a pleasure to come to work and know that you have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates.’’
Mahomes feels the same way about Reid.
"I had two goals when I became the starter for the Chiefs,'' he said. "The first was to win the Lamar Hunt trophy'' which is named for the late Chiefs owner and is awarded to the AFC champion. "I wanted to bring it home because it has the Hunt family’s name on it and I wanted to win it for the family and this organization.
"The second goal was to get Coach Reid a Super Bowl trophy. I mean, he’s one of the greatest coaches of all time. I don’t think he needs the Lombardi Trophy to prove that. But it puts all doubt aside. He’s going to be listed as one of the all-time great coaches in history whenever he wants to be done, which I hope isn’t any time soon.''
Before Sunday, Reid was one of just five head coaches in NFL history who had coached at least 20 years without winning a Super Bowl. The other four: Dan Reeves (23), Chuck Knox (22) and Marty Schottenheimer and Jeff Fisher (20 each).
Sunday was just the second time a Reid-coached team had gotten to the big game. The first, of course, was in the 2004 season with the Eagles. Reid said he has never dwelled on the fact that he hadn’t won a Super Bowl. But it clearly was a weight he wanted lifted off his shoulders.
“It’s awesome,’’ he said of Sunday night’s win. “I’m not sure it has completely sunk in. It’s a great experience. Especially doing it with the guys I was able to do it with. We all know it’s not a one-man show. It takes a team to get there.’’
Sunday’s win did two things for Reid: It finally erased that can’t-win-the-big-one stigma. And, like it or not, Reid haters, it pretty much guaranteed him a place in Canton after he retires.
Reid has 207 career regular-season wins. That’s the seventh most in league history. The six ahead of him are Paul Brown (213), Curly Lambeau (226), Tom Landry (250), Bill Belichick (273), George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328).
He should pass Brown sometime next season. If he continues on the 11-win-a-year pace he has set in his first seven seasons with the Chiefs, he should zoom by Lambeau no later than 2021, and lap Landry sometime late in the 2023 season, a few months shy of his 66th birthday.
The key, of course, is the incredible Mahomes. If he stays healthy and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach keeps a solid core around him, this won’t be the last Super Bowl this coach and quarterback win together.
“Before the [2017] draft, Brett told me and [then-general manager John] Dorsey that Patrick was the greatest player he’d ever seen,’’ Reid said Monday, as his sleepy-eyed quarterback sat in a chair 20 feet to his right.
“I’m going, wow. That’s a pretty bold statement. I mean, Brett had seen a few guys [as a scout]. He kept laying the tapes [of Mahomes] on my desk. I looked at them and was going, this is like the greatest player I’ve ever seen.
“Then you say, well, let’s see how he can do in the NFL. And he does all that stuff here that he did in college. The no-looks and everything else.’’
Reid said it’s not just about ability with Mahomes. He said the kid is so smart and sees the field like no other quarterback he’s ever coached.
“You say, well, all quarterbacks see the field,’’ he said. “But, no, they don’t. Not like him. He comes off the field and can tell you accurately what he saw that play. He can take it all in.
“He challenges you as a coach to give him more. His aptitude is ridiculous. As a coach, you love that. You’re able to feed him new plays, and he just gobbles them up and makes them look even better than they did on paper. And he has an innate ability to make everyone around him better. You saw that last night" against the Niners.
A few moments later, Reid walked off the stage and headed for the airport and the victory flight home. He’ll probably sleep on the plane, but he’ll also be thinking about next year.
“You win one, you want to go get another,’’ he said.