Philadelphia-born Art McNally, the first NFL referee elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Sunday at 97 of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown near his longtime home in Yardley, his son Tom McNally said Monday.

“Art McNally was a quiet, honest man of integrity,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said. “To see Art’s decades of service recognized with his enshrinement as part of the Class of 2022 was a special moment for the Hall. His legacy as a strong leader who helped usher in the advanced training of officials and the technology necessary to keep up with a faster and more complicated game will be preserved forever in Canton.”

Mr. McNally, who grew up at 18th and Jefferson Streets in Philadelphia, was enshrined into the Hall in August. He served as an NFL official for nine years before he was hired as the league’s supervisor of officials in 1968.

Mr. McNally headed a department that coordinated and directed a staff of 112 game officials. He developed standards for the scouting, screening, hiring and grading of the crews that work each NFL game, according to a release by the Hall of Fame. He is credited with bringing technology to NFL officiating, using video and practice techniques that NFL teams implemented with players.

Mr. McNally retired as the NFL’s supervisor of officials in 1991 but continued to serve as a consultant to the league through 1994. In 1995, he returned to the NFL office to work as an assistant supervisor of officials until 2007, then continued as an officiating observer until 2013.

In 2002, commissioner Paul Tagliabue created the annual Art McNally Award, which honors an NFL game official who exhibits exemplary professionalism, leadership and commitment to sportsmanship on and off the field.

“Art McNally was an extraordinary man, the epitome of integrity and class,” current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Throughout his distinguished officiating career, he earned the eternal respect of the entire football community. Fittingly, he was the first game official enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. But more importantly, he was a Hall of Fame person in absolutely every way. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Sharon, his children Marybeth, Tom, and Michael, and his grandchildren.”

Mr. McNally was a teacher and coach in the Philadelphia School District for 18 years before joining the league office in 1968. At that point, he had officiated more than 3,000 football, baseball and basketball games during a 22-year period. He also officiated one year in the NBA.

