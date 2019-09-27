Eagles coach Doug Pederson is expected at his noon press conference to give an update on cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was taken off the field on a stretcher late in Thursday’s 34-27 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.
From Jeff McLane’s postgame report: "Maddox collided with teammate Andrew Sendejo as Rodgers marched the Packers inside the Eagles red zone with just over a minute left. He fell to the ground and lay there for several tense moments as medical staffers tended to the cornerback.
“The entire Eagles team then walked over from the sidelines and surrounded Maddox as he was placed on a gurney. Jenkins said that Maddox was moving a little so that eased some of the initial concern about his health. The Eagles said after the game that he had feeling and movement in his extremities, but that he was taken to a nearby hospital for further testing.”
Maddox tweeted early Friday morning that “everything is going well."
Maddox was replaced by recent pickup Craig James, who two plays later made the defensive pass breakup that led to Nigel Bradham’s game-saving interception.
A fourth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in 2018, Maddox had a strong rookie season, especially during the Eagles’ playoff push and in the postseason. He had a strong offseason and has become an important player in the team’s defensive backfield plans.
He was playing cornerback in relief of Sidney Jones, who went down with a hamstring injury. The Eagles are now down to Maddox, Rasul Douglas, and James at corner. The good news is the team will have an extended rest on the other side of its short week. They’re next game isn’t until Oct. 6 when they take on the New York Jets at home.