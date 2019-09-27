The offensive line had its best performance of the season, opening wide holes to allow Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders to slash away at the Packers’ defense. Rodgers torched the Eagles for 422 yards and more breathtaking plays than you could count, but the defense pulled off three game-turning moments: a Derek Barnett strip-sack and Brandon Graham fumble recovery that led to a Howard touchdown run, a fourth-and-goal stand, and Nigel Bradham’s late interception. And to counteract the blitz-happy tendencies of Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, Doug Pederson designed a game plan that demanded Wentz make quick, smart reads and throw short, accurate passes. “Up front, they like to mix it up and do some things,” Wentz said. “We came in really wanting a balanced attack, get rid of the ball early and just play fast – and on third down, as well.” It worked. Wentz had just 160 passing yards, but he threw three touchdowns, and the Eagles were again excellent on third down, converting five times in nine attempts.