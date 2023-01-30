Chiefs to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII after beating Bengals, 23-20, to set up an Andy Reid reunion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ― In a game that was billed as a showdown between two of the NFL’s top gunslingers, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow didn’t disappoint.

In the fourth installment of what is quickly becoming one of the league’s best dramas, Mahomes and Burrow went throw for throw with a place in Super Bowl LVII on the line. Almost a year to the day after Burrow and the Bengals went into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs, Mahomes and the Chiefs avenged their AFC title game defeat, 23-20, Sunday as Harrison Butker kicked a game-winning 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.

That sets up a Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and Andy Reid’s former longtime team, the Eagles, on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

Known primarily for their prolific offense, the Chiefs’ defense wreaked havoc on the Bengals early and often, sacking Burrow five times, forcing two turnovers, and buckling down in the red zone at key moments. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones were particularly disruptive, as the Bengals offensive line, which was down starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa, struggled to keep Burrow upright.

On the offensive side of the ball, an early field goal contest finally produced its first touchdown with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the second quarter, Mahomes finding his favorite target, Travis Kelce, to put the Chiefs up 13-3. After much of the week’s chatter centered around how Mahomes would hold up after he suffered a high right ankle sprain in the divisional round against Jacksonville, Mahomes put those concerns to bed early by marching the Chiefs down the field for a field goal on their opening drive. The MVP favorite moved around better than expected and looked crisp throwing the ball, even if the Chiefs offense stalled a few times after moving inside the 30-yard line.

Meanwhile, “Joe Cool” was anything but in the early stages Sunday, as the third-year signal caller was sacked three times in the first quarter, and was picked off by Chiefs corner Jaylen Watson on a play when Tee Higgins wasn’t yet looking for the ball. After a key defensive stand by the Bengals to keep the score at 13-3, Burrow and the Bengals finally got something going via the two-minute drill and cut the K.C. lead to 13-6 at the half.

The Bengals soon were on level standing again, as on their opening drive of the second half, Burrow led the offense on an eight-play, 62-yard drive capped off by a ridiculous 27-yard catch by Higgins on a jump ball in the far corner of the end zone.

That’s when this one started to trend toward an instant classic.

Mahomes quickly answered Burrow with a touchdown drive of his own. The Chiefs went 77 yards on 11 plays over 5:39 to jump back in front, 20-13. On a third-and-10, Mahomes hit Marques Valdez-Scantling with an inch-perfect delivery on a deep slant for a touchdown, just getting the ball there before defensive back Mike Hilton could break up the play.

Just when it looked like the Chiefs were again exerting their control, Mahomes fumbled, the ball flukily slipping out of his hand without any contact. The turnover was a key turning point in the contest and led to a 2-yard touchdown from Cincinnati running back Samaje Perine, to knot things up at 20 early in the fourth quarter.

Both defenses stiffened as things progressed late into the fourth quarter before Mahomes got one last chance with 30 seconds to go following a good punt return from Skyy Moore. On third-and-4, Mahomes hobbled for the decisive first down, tiptoeing out of bounds before Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai shoved him late. Ossai’s complete lapse in judgment resulted in a 15-yard penalty tacked on to the run, setting the stage for Butker to become the hero.

The veteran kicker did the rest, splitting the uprights to send the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

The Chiefs will meet the 14-3 Eagles, who took care of the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC championship earlier on Sunday. Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons, from 1999-2014. The game will also see the Kelce brothers square off, as Kansas City tight end Travis’ older brother, Jason, is the starting center for the Eagles.