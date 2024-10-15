Eagles fans are the reason the Patriots started being introduced as a team, Bill Belichick reveals

At Veterans Stadium — and at many of the sports venues across the city — as road players came out onto the field to be introduced one by one, fans would, and in many cases still do, chant “Sucks!” after each introduction. Ultimately, at least in football, that tradition faded away as the Vet was demolished and teams started coming onto the field all at once.

On the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick revealed that he started the tradition of teams coming out all at once in 2001 in no small part because of the Vet’s raucous crowd.

Advertisement

“We’re done with that,” Belichick said. “Why do we have to walk out on the field and let 70,000 fans all at the same time boo us.? We’ll just all go out there together and get booed all at once and just go with the game. We did that for the whole year, and then we got to the Super Bowl and came out as a team, too. That’s how all that started ... All right, we’re not doing this again. Boo us all at once.”

The Patriots ultimately won the Super Bowl in the 2001 season, beating the favored St. Louis Rams, 20-17. But the tradition of coming out as a team remains — and was even adopted by many other teams across football. So, if you’re looking for someone to blame for losing a time-honored tradition, blame Belichick.