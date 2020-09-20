The food, which was magnificent, was served buffet style. Each table had a waiter to get drinks for people, but everybody went up to the buffet to get their own food. That included the commissioner and every other NFL owner at the party. Well, Leonard thought he was different. At one point, he turned to the waiter and said, “Aren’t you going to serve us?” When the waiter told him he was just there to get the drinks, Leonard abruptly stood up and told the entire entourage, “OK, let’s go. We’re leaving,” and stormed out of the place. The buffet was good enough for the Rooneys and the Maras and Pete Rozelle and other NFL royalty, but not for Leonard.