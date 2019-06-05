Linebacker B.J. Bello, who played in three Eagles games last season, was waived Wednesday in favor of safety Trae Elston, who was on the team’s practice squad briefly in 2017.
The Eagles have a bit of a depth problem at safety, with Rodney McLeod still rehabbing from knee surgery and Malcolm Jenkins sitting out OTAs; it has been reported that Jenkins will also sit out next week’s mandatory minicamp, as he looks for a contract adjustment, and McLeod is unlikely to be ready to go by then.
Elston, 25, has spent time with six teams, including two stints with the Bills and now two with the Eagles.
Bello, 24, joined the Eagles last October after being released from Arizona’s practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster Dec. 14.
The signing of Elston would seem to mean that the NovaCare visit this week of more-celebrated veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien isn’t going to result in a signing, at least not right away.