Whether the Eagles really accomplished a lot by winning the NFC East at 9-7 and then losing a wild-card round playoff game to Seattle is up for debate, but what Boston Scott did down the stretch is not.
Scott, 24, seems unlikely to ever spend another week on an NFL practice squad. He ran for 245 yards on 61 carries and caught 24 passes for 204 more yards after being brought onto the 53-man roster for good in Week 6.
Scott’s quick burst netted 25 yards on six carries Sunday, and 23 more yards on three catches. Like his former practice squad pal Greg Ward, Scott seems to have written himself into the Eagles’ plans.
As the Eagles cleaned out their lockers Monday, Scott marveled over having been part of the practice squad call-up group that helped power the team into the playoffs.
“Just taking a step back and kind of looking at the situation. It’s one thing, if one guy’s promoted from the practice squad, [and] they’re able to make a splash, but to have multiple [players] make splashes, it’s kind of overwhelming, really,” said Scott, a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Saints.
“It’s like, ‘Man, dudes are really out there eatin’!' Just seeing those guys be able to be successful and make those plays in critical situations, having to fight, be in that playoff mindset all the way to the end of the season, it’s just incredible.”
Scott got a sense of how his late-season heroics had changed his life when he showed up to sign autographs at the Willow Grove Park Mall on Friday evening. The line to sign was two hours long.
“I was blown away by that. The support of the city was just insane. I heard Eagles chants or whatever and I thought it was just because the mall, being a big space, just echoes or whatever,” he said.
Then Scott saw the line, he said. “My eyes went big, I was like, ‘Whoa!’ It was wild. I’m very thankful for the support.”
He said he spent 2½ hours with fans, because some wanted photos.
Scott said he felt good about building his resume with such exploits as the three-touchdown Week 17 game at the Giants, but he said he will spend the offseason refining his game.
“I haven’t reached the standard I set for myself yet. I’m excited about what the future holds,” he said.
Scott mentioned contested catches and ball security as areas he needs to improve.
Carson Wentz took to social media Monday morning to thank his Eagles teammates for their fight, adding that he’s “feeling good” after suffering a head injury Sunday.
Wentz left the first playoff game of his career after just eight plays, after a hit from Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to his helmet led to Wentz’s reporting concussion-like symptoms during the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seahawks.
“So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season,” Wentz said in an Instagram post. "Not the ending we envisioned, but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys!
“Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers — I’m feeling good today and will be just fine,” he added.
“Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in God’s plan, not mine! Trusting in him Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows. Onward to next year ... big things comin’, believe that!”