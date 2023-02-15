Eagles cornerback James Bradberry contemplates an uncertain future

James Bradberry cleaned out his locker stall on Tuesday while fielding plenty of questions about his future.

The Eagles cornerback is set to hit free agency next month along with several other key defensive starters on the team. Still processing the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and his decisive defensive-holding penalty late in Sunday’s game, Bradberry said he hadn’t yet considered the specifics of his upcoming free agency.

What he does know is he wants to find a winning team with the right offer.

“Probably the team,” Bradberry said of his priorities. “The roster, see how the roster is shaped. Of course, the money needs to be at a good price. Really just the roster and the money, those two things.”

“I want the number to be right,” Bradberry added. “What that number is for me, in my head, I haven’t figured out yet. I’ve got more time to think about it, but I know I want to be on a good roster.”

Bradberry acknowledged the 2022-23 Eagles were one of the best teams he’s played on in his career, but noted the elephant in the room going into this offseason. The Eagles have nearly a dozen key contributors set to test free agency next month, with most of them coming on defense.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White are all hitting free agency after career years. Veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Marcus Epps are also without contracts with the team going into the offseason.

Bradberry said conversations with the Eagles’ other free agents would play a factor in how he viewed the roster long-term.

“This roster definitely is loaded, but we do have a lot of free agents,” Bradberry said. “I don’t know where those guys’ minds are at or how they feel about staying here or what number they’re at. I gotta talk to those guys, see where their head is at and pay attention to the moves that are being made and whatnot.”

After getting released by the New York Giants late last offseason for salary-cap savings, Bradberry signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in May with the hopes of testing the market in earnest this year.

Bradberry’s plan has worked out well. He was named second-team All-Pro last month and was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerbacks in the regular season. According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks had a 51.8 passer rating when targeting him, which was the lowest for a corner in the NFL.

Because of his production last year, Bradberry said he believes he deserves “top-dollar” when free agency negotiations can begin on March 13. For reference, there are five cornerbacks making $19 million or more per year and 10 over the $15 million mark. Bradberry, 29, had an annual value of $15 million on the three-year deal he signed with the Giants in 2020 and made $7.25 million with the Eagles.

“I think my stats show that I should be a top-dollar guy,” Bradberry said. “But I know there’s a whole bunch of variables that go into that.”

In terms of contract length, Bradberry sounds like he’s looking for a multi-year deal.

“It doesn’t have to be lengthy, but I want some time,” Bradberry said. “Get my feet settled a little bit. I don’t want to be in and out.”

The Eagles will be hard pressed to keep more than a few of their defensive starters about to hit the market. According to overthecap.com, the Eagles have $8 million in cap space but can clear a good amount of room by restructuring contracts with players like Lane Johnson and Darius Slay. Still, Jalen Hurts is eligible for a lucrative extension this offseason and figures to limit how much the team can spend long-term.

As well as the Eagles’ defensive secondary played last year, it’s very possible the group could look completely different once again next season.

“We had a really good room this year,” Epps said. “Probably the best room I have ever been a part of, not only on the field but in the meeting room as well. Off the field, it was a brotherhood.”

“You just kind of understand that it’s a business,” Epps added. “Just have to take it how it comes.”