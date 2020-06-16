One thing surgeons warn about when an athlete suffers an Achilles tear, as Brooks did on the right side in the Eagles’ playoff loss at New Orleans after the 2018 season, is that the athlete now stands a greater chance of tearing his other Achilles. This was something Brooks, who turns 31 in August, talked about during his extraordinary recovery from the New Orleans injury. He started all 16 games in 2019, but suffered a season-ending shoulder tear in the finale against the Giants and did not play in the Eagles’ playoff loss to Seattle. He underwent shoulder surgery in January.