How Eagles teammates, fans, and the media reacted to Brandon Graham’s retirement: ‘Legends live on forever’

After 15 seasons with the Eagles, Brandon Graham has officially announced his retirement.

Leading up to Graham’s announcement, the Eagles posted a photo of the 36-year-old defensive end by the Rocky statue, with his game-worn Super Bowl LIX cleats hanging over the fictional fighter’s shoulder.

One of the main topics surrounding the defensive end this season was whether or not he would retire after Super Bowl LIX. After the Eagles social media post on Tuesday afternoon, even before the announcement was made, fans began to speculate that he would indeed call it a career — and praise poured in for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“He’s hanging them up! What a legend. Congrats on one hell of a career. These Super Bowls don’t happen without him. THANK YOU BG!!! AN EAGLE FOREVER,” one fan wrote. “Goodbye Champion, you will always be remembered as the man who made the play to seal our first Super Bowl victory.” “Brandon Graham retiring as a two-time SB champ. Legend. And not even a hot take, I’d definitely put BG ahead of Jason Kelce in the pecking order for greatest Eagles of all time.” “If this is it for him, that’s one amazing career ending. Can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done on and off the field.”

But some Eagles fans weren’t as mentally prepared for the news as others.

When it was time for Graham to take a seat at the press conference, with two Lombardi Trophies placed on either sides of him, the defensive end gave an emotional speech, tearing up as soon as he started. With Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts and more in attendance, Graham thanked his family, his teammates, his past coaches — including Andy Reid — and the entire Eagles organization during the 10-minute speech.

His former teammates shared that same love to Graham on social media, including fellow former defensive linemen Chris Long and Beau Allen, and safety Rodney McLeod.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie thanked the veteran for his time in Philadelphia in a statement released by the team.

“Without question, Brandon Graham is the embodiment of everything you would want in a Philadelphia Eagle. He’s a special player and a special person. It’s only fitting that he has played in more games than anyone else in the history of our franchise,” Lurie said.

The media also took to social media to celebrate the defensive end’s legendary career with the Eagles.

And for someone like Graham, who will live on as an Eagles legend, there’s only one way to end it …