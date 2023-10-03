Eagles’ Kelee Ringo and his mom partner with women’s health company to spread breast cancer awareness

NEWARK, Del. — The month of October holds a special place in the hearts of Eagles rookie defensive back Kelee Ringo and his mother, Tralee Hale.

Three years ago, shortly after Ringo left home to begin his collegiate career at Georgia, Hale was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a rare form of breast cancer that accounts for 10-15% of diagnoses and affects minority women between the ages of 30 and 40.

After battling the disease through chemotherapy treatments, Hale was declared cancer free in March 2022. Now, through their joint foundation, Ringo and Hale are spreading awareness and the importance of prioritizing annual breast cancer screenings.

The Tralee and Kelee Ringo Family Foundation entered a partnership with Hologic in May, shortly after Ringo was drafted to the Eagles. Hologic, located in Newark, Del., is a company focused on women’s health by being a world leader in mammogram technology. It has nearly 7,000 Hologic 3D mammography systems in use across the United States.

“Everything that is unfolding before my eyes, I’m just so humbled to be a part of it, I’m just excited,” Hale said after touring the facility. “I’m wanting it to go as far as we can go with it, I want to bring awareness to women. ... I’m excited to begin to get that message out there.”

“It means everything to me that I’m just able to support a cause like this, as well as my mother, and the people that went through the things that my mother has,” Ringo added.

Through this partnership, Kelee and Tralee made a public appearance at Hologic’s campus on Tuesday afternoon for a breast cancer awareness event to kick off breast cancer awareness month, which included a tour of its facility to showcase its mammography manufacturing technology.

The tour was led by Brian Brooks, senior director of operations, and Erik Anderson, President of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. They described the renovations currently taking place throughout its building, culminating in a meet and greet with the company’s employees. Anderson, speaking on behalf of Hologic, says the collaboration between the company and the Ringo family is a “special partnership.”

“I think it was a match made in heaven with this story and this young man to have the maturity at 20 years old to be thinking about partnerships like this as he’s getting drafted in the NFL,” Anderson said. “It speaks to his character, the bond that they have and what they went through. More lives need to be saved.”

At several points during the tour, Tralee held back tears, reminiscing on the lump in her breast she felt nine months prior to her diagnosis. During her brief speech outside, speaking directly to Hologic employees, Tralee expressed her vulnerability in not putting herself first as a single mother, while challenging the women in the audience to stay up to date with their mammograms.

While Ringo and the Eagles turn their focus to the West Coast later this week to face the Los Angeles Rams, the 20-year-old Georgia product says he wanted to support not just his mother but those battling breast cancer, in the foundation’s pursuit to “creating accessibility and allowing women to get screening done at an earlier age.”

“It honestly brightens my day, every single day just knowing that people don’t put as much time into things like this, to help people [that] go through those types of things or cancer,” Ringo said. “To be able to use my platform, to be able to help the best way that I can, no matter what it is, I’m showing up to events, I’m donating.”