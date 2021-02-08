Arians was asked if he could imagine this after retiring from coaching two years ago. “I think I would’ve had to have been smoking something illegal to imagine this,” he said. “I just can’t thank [general manager] Jason [Licht] and the Glazer family [which owns the Bucs] enough for giving me this opportunity. And my coaching staff. They’re just outstanding. I don’t do anything, man. They do it all. I just try to get out of the way and not screw it up.”