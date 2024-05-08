Cam Jurgens is stepping into Jason Kelce’s shoes in more ways than one with ’Jurgy’ charity event

Cam Jurgens is set to fill Jason Kelce’s shoes on the field this season as the Eagles’ likely starting center. But he’s also looking to fill that role off the field, taking the first step on Tuesday with his “Jurgy” debut event, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“When I first got here, [Kelce] was one of the guys that I looked up to, and I still look up to just what he did on and off the field,” Jurgens told The Inquirer. “...I‘m pretty new here to Philly, going into my third year in this place I like a lot. Hopefully I’m here a long time, and it’s fun, actually getting ingrained into the city and the community. You see all the fans come out and support us, and this is something we can do to become involved a little bit more with the fans and the community.

“I feel like the Eagles Autism Foundation is the top of that, how they get everybody in the community involved, with the bike race and all the events they do. It’s fun, I see all my teammates hosting events and now I’m actually getting to be a part of that and do my own event. I was just at Landon Dickerson’s event last week and now I’m doing my own, I’m excited for this one.”

The event at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly was the launch of Jurgens’ custom beef jerky brand, “Jurgy,” now featuring five flavors: original, hot honey, teriyaki, cracked pepper, and Jurgens’ favorite — mango habanero.

He’s the latest of a number of players to host charity events for the foundation over the years. Kelce has long been one of its most enthusiastic ambassadors, but more players have gotten involved with the organization in recent years.

“When Cam was thinking about this event, he was like, ‘I want to be the next Jason,’” Eagles Autism Foundation executive director Ryan Hammond told The Inquirer. “I think that’s what it took. It took one leader to model what this could look like, and we’ve had a number of players follow suit. It’s just been so great to see. I try and say, we’ll ask no more than add water and stir. What are you passionate about? What excites you? What is something that you can do that doesn’t feel like a heavy lift but really can make a transformational impact?

“That’s what tonight is all about and Cam has done the work. He has recruited his teammates, door-to-door at their lockers, they’re all enthusiastic and ready to bartend and this is just Year 1. We talked about this being the start of something for him.”

Jurgens recruited teammates Jordan Mailata, Dickerson, and Reed Blankenship to serve as guest bartenders. The event also featured a raffle, with a variety of Eagles memorabilia as prizes and all proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The camaraderie among the teammates to support the foundation is part of what makes the Eagles’ locker room special. Jurgens attended a number of his teammates’ charity events, such as Kelce’s and Dickerson’s, and they returned the favor for him on Tuesday.

“If somebody’s hosting an event, like a teammate, I would love to go and support it, and now that I’m having this event tonight, just seeing the the feedback that I’ve gotten from a lot of guys on the team, saying they would love to come out and bartend — we’re going to have a lot of guys on the team out here tonight attending and being part of the event,” Jurgens said.

“It’s just so cool seeing that feedback, that when I help them that they have my back just as much as I have everybody’s back. I think that’s a good way to connect as a team and be a lot closer. A lot of the best teams are very close-knit and connected to each other, and this is a great way to join in and become closer teammates and I’m fired up. It’s always fun getting together with the guys outside of the facility, especially when we’re hosting something and doing it for a good cause.”