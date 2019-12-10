The video shows Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, his wife, Maddie Oberg, two dogs, and three other men in a field. Maddie picks up a football and throws it while the men skeet-shoot it down, in hopes of finding out the sex of the couple’s baby.
One of the footballs is full of colored powder, but they don’t know which one. They hit the first football, and nothing happens.
The video then switches to slow motion as Oberg throws the second football. The men shoot it down and pink powder swooshes in the sky: It’s a girl!
“Gender Reveal: Wentz Family Style,” the video caption reads. “Beyond blessed with this little one on the way!”
The couple also used Instagram to announce on Thanksgiving that they were expecting their first child. In one picture, their family dog held images from an ultrasound; in another, Oberg and Wentz held a gold balloon that spelled out baby.
“What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I,” Wentz wrote.
Days after the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory, against the New England Patriots, Wentz announced his engagement to Oberg and they married in Bucks County in July 2018.