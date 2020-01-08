Eagles fans have the chance to snag Carson Wentz’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, equipped with the team logo on the car floor and number 11 and the quarterback’s signature stitched into the black leather headrests.
But there may be competition for this Eagles-themed car. Since Barbera on the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia posted the car listing online Friday, more than 100 have people expressed interest, dealership founder Gary Barbera said. Bidding starts at $149,984.
“It’s mean and of course it’s green,” Barbera, 55, said of the car.
The company will make a “generous donation” in the buyer’s name to Wentz’s A01 Foundation, Barbera said. The donation would come from his company’s charity, Barbera Cares, but he did not say the exact amount. The A01 Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
There are 3,689 miles on the odometer, and the car is described as being “powered by a massive SuperCharged 6.2 Liter HEMI SRT V8 that serves up an intoxicating 808hp mated to a race-prepped 8 Speed Automatic transmission to reward you with an astounding 9.65-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 199mph."
The listing also notes the car has voice-activated navigation system, blind-spot sensor, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, “ultra-wide wheels” and a Demon logo on the trunk.
Barbera called this a “specialty car" and one a soon-to-be-father, like Wentz, may not want for his budding family.
“Obviously," Barbera said, "this is not a car you can drive around with a baby.”
Wentz and his wife, Maddie Oberg revealed in an Instagram video last month that they are having a baby girl.
“What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I,” Wentz wrote in a Thanksgiving Instagram post announcing the couple was expecting their first child. Wentz announced his engagement to Oberg days after the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.
This isn’t the first time Wentz sold a car through Barbera on the Boulevard. Last year, the company listed his black Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.