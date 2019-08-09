Safety Tre Sullivan not only seemed to rank behind Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess in the hierarchy, he badly missed a tackle on the 37-yard run that set up a Titans touchdown. ... Eagles corner Josh Hawkins was flagged for lowering his head on a tackle. ... Eagles left guard Matt Pryor seemed to struggle in the first half. ... Donnel Pumphrey fumbled a kickoff just before halftime but rookie wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside recovered for the Eagles, ... Then running back Josh Adams fumbled the ball to the Titans on the ensuing possession. ... Dallas Goedert caught three passes on five targets for 24 yards before sitting down. ... Eagles offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard seemed to hold their own.