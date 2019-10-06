The Eagles pass rush put together one of its best performances this season, compiling 10 sacks to shut down the Jets. The defense added two defensive touchdowns.
“I was never concerned with that [pass rush],” Pederson said. “There’s a lot of talk about Fletcher, and he’s coming into his own. I don’t have any worries moving forward.”
Wentz said: “I feel bad for quarterbacks that got to play our defense. Our D-line played great. I seen it all training camp. Fortunately, I wore a red jersey so they couldn’t hit me.”
Here are some of their thoughts on the game from their postgame press conferences:
Pederson: “Offensively, we didn’t play good enough. For instance, we get a first down run for eight or nine yards, then we’d have a penalty. It’s hard to overcome those in this league.”
Wentz: Offensively, it was not our best. We know we can be better, and we’ve shown it. That’s a good defense, but we can play better offense.
On Wentz holding the ball
Pederson: I thought overall he handled things well. We got to do a better job with protection. We got to understand it’s okay to check the ball down. I thought today he played tough and did the things we asked him to do."
Pederson: I thought today our receivers did some good things when the ball went up. We just had too many mistakes.
Wentz: The receivers are playing great. Me and Nelly just missed those two today. I feel good where we are in the passing game.
Pederson: We can’t make those mistakes and expect to win next week.
Wentz: We realize we are on the road three straight weeks, but we’re trying to keep the train rolling.