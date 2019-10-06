In their second game without Sam Darnold, who has spleen-swelling mononucleosis, the Jets confirmed their status as the NFL’s worst current team and one of the worst non-expansion teams in history. Among their misadventures: Early in the second quarter, Adam Gase made the specious decision to try a field goal on fourth-and-3 at the Eagles’ 37 into a strong headwind. Gase then elected to call timeout, even though the Eagles had too few men on the field, effectively icing his own kicker, Sam Ficken, whose 55-yard try had no chance. They committed two delay-of-game penalties. They were flagged for two illegal blocks, on the same play, but the penalties were declined, since the play netted minus-4 yards. In his second career start, second-year backup Luke Falk was 15-for-26 for 120 yards and two interceptions.