Let the Carson Wentz injury watch begin.

The Colts quarterback wasn’t at practice Friday after suffering a foot injury, and, according to ESPN, the former Eagles star is out indefinitely and undergoing further tests.

The Eagles have a significant amount riding on Wentz being dressed and playing at Lucas Oil Stadium with regularity this season. They sent the 28-year-old to Indianapolis in exchange for a conditional second-round pick, which becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the Colts’ regular-season snaps. If Indy makes the playoffs, the threshold drops to 70%.

After trading back in April’s NFL draft and picking up the Miami Dolphins’ first-rounder in 2022, the Eagles could have one of the best asset pools of any team if Wentz remains healthy. Especially with their interest in big-name, high-priced quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, the potential to have three firsts could be pivotal in a trade.

According to an NFL Network report, the Colts aren’t setting off “major alarms” regarding Wentz’s status but rather trying to identify the specific injury. Indianapolis has second-year quarterback Jacob Eason, rookie Sam Ehlinger, and undrafted free agent Jalen Morton taking snaps, with Eason reportedly running with the first-team offense.

Wentz has made plenty of waves early in training camp. He declined to answer whether he’s gotten the coronavirus vaccine, saying it was a “personal decision.” This comes after the NFL established a new set of rules surrounding coronavirus-related cancellations of games that greatly incentivizes players to get vaccinated. The league announced 19 teams, including the Eagles, have at least 90% of their roster vaccinated. But the Colts reportedly have one of the lowest rates in the league, increasing the risk of an outbreak.

Then there’s the leaked film of him pulling off an improbable deep throw across the field to Colts’ receiver Eric Paschall after evading a “rusher” during practice, which made the rounds on social media on Thursday.