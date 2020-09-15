In the 338 years since William Penn founded the city of Philadelphia, there have been a lot of ridiculous things said about quarterbacks in this town. But none of them is as slaphappy as the notion that Wentz deserves the lion’s share of the blame for a loss in which he was sacked eight times and hit hard on numerous other occasions. Even if he could have avoided half of those sacks by throwing the ball away, that would still have left him on the ground with the ball on his hand on four occasions. In Week 1, there were 12 quarterbacks who were sacked at least three times. Eight of the 12 lost their games. One of the four quarterbacks who won their starts despite being sacked three or more times was Dwayne Haskins, who played against Wentz and was sacked five fewer times than him. This was a bad loss, but let’s not make it more complicated than it needs to be. Since 2001, there have been 82 games in which a team allowed at least eight sacks. The team allowing those sacks has won exactly eight of them. Neither Brady nor Brees nor any quarterback of any skill level would have won that game on Sunday.