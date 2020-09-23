Carson Wentz must not be checking his Twitter account.
The Eagles quarterback said he hasn’t seen the talk about his apparent regression two games into the 2020 season. He conceded there’s frustration inside the Eagles' locker room about the team’s 0-2 start, but believes better days are to come.
“I don’t know what’s being said,” Wentz said Wednesday. “What people say or how they feel, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. This is how I’ve been my whole career, I don’t get worked up about what people say, write, feel. I’m confident in myself and I’m confident in this team. Obviously being 0-2, statistically where I’m at with the turnovers and all those things, that’s all behind me. For me, it’s all about going forward. I don’t get too caught up or worked up about it. I’m confident in myself and confident in this team."
Wentz has struggled mightily to start the season, throwing a pair of interceptions in each of the first two games and losing one fumble. He’s completing just 58% percent of his passes and is ranked at the bottom of the league in almost every worthwhile advanced metric.
One of Wentz’s most costly mistakes came in the third quarter when he threw an inadvisable pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, trying to beat double coverage, but was intercepted by Rams corner Darious Williams. The Eagles trailed by five points at the time, but the Rams scored on the ensuing drive en route to a 37-19 win.
Wentz, who had never thrown multiple interceptions in consecutive games before last weekend, said he wished he could have the throw back after watching the film.
“I thought I saw him open, but clearly he wasn’t,” Wentz said. “I tried to force one there. Especially in a situation like that, when we’re moving down the field, I gotta be smarter than that. … There is a time to make those throws and to pull up and force one, but the window just wasn’t there, and I got a little aggressive there.”