But an organization really gets stuck when it ends up with a competent quarterback who does just enough to keep a team competitive. The Titans are in the midst of their fifth season with Marcus Mariota under center, but are they any closer to Super Bowl contention than they were when they gave up on Jake Locker after 23 starts? The Bengals have yet to win a playoff game after eight-plus seasons with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Take him out of the equation, and perhaps Cincinnati doesn’t pass on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in favor of John Ross two years ago.