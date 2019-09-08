The Eagles had spotted the Washington Redskins a 17-point lead before remembering they were the better team and, at last, playing like it, charging back for a 32-27 victory, and Wentz had been as responsible as anyone for the rally. He had thrown for 313 yards, completing 28 of his 39 passes. He had been spectacular on the Eagles’ most important offensive plays of the game: Of the 13 passes he attempted on third down, he completed 12 of them for 197 yards and all three of his touchdowns, and in two third down-and-1 situations and one fourth-and-1, he had carried the ball himself and gotten a first down each time.