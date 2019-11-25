Doug Pederson said Monday that tests revealed only a hand bruise for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Pederson said Wentz should be able to practice when the team takes the field Wednesday to prepare for this Sunday’s game at Miami, and then presumably should be fine to play against the Dolphins.
Wentz injured his throwing hand while making a tackle Sunday after a fumbled exchange with running back Miles Sanders. It was one of five turnovers that sabotaged a solid Eagles defensive effort in a 17-9 loss to Seattle.
After the game, Wentz and Pederson said X-rays were negative, but Wentz left the locker room with a large ice pack on his hand. Monday, reporters spotted Wentz walking to his car without the ice pack.
Pederson said Wentz’s hand probably will be sore, but he seemed confident Wentz’s grip on the ball will not be affected.
Wentz suffered through one of the worst games of his career Sunday, throwing two interceptions, missing open receivers, and fumbling the ball away on a sack, in addition to being charged with a fumble on the botched exchange with Sanders. His final stat line of 33-for-45 for 256 yards and a touchdown was bolstered by a meaningless final-seconds drive and score.