After Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair his fractured right ring finger earlier this week, the Washington Commanders placed the former Eagles quarterback on injured reserved, meaning he will be sidelined for at least the next four games.

While that has some NFC East implications for the Eagles, it might have bigger implications for their fans, who will now not get to see Wentz play at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time since he requested — and was granted — a trade out of Philly following the 2020 season.

Earlier this season, the Eagles ruined Wentz’s first chance at revenge against his former team when they sacked the Commanders quarterback nine times en route to a 24-8 victory at Washington. There were plenty of Eagles fans in attendance that day to give Wentz the business, but the ex-Eagle and one-time fan favorite won’t be getting the full Philly experience when his team comes to the Linc on Nov. 14.

Wentz spent the first five years of his career with the Eagles after the team traded up to select him second overall. And after things got off to a great start with the Eagles, Wentz was never the same after tearing his ACL in 2017 and then watching Nick Foles lead the Birds to a Super Bowl victory without him.

As injuries and missed opportunities continued to mount, so did fan frustration. And when the team drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020, it seemed like the writing was on the wall. Wentz was benched with a handful of games remaining in that season, and after Hurts finished out the stretch, Wentz asked for a trade, head coach Doug Pederson was fired, and Philly underwent a massive roster overhaul.

The Eagles are now 6-0 and look like most dangerous team in football through the first third of the season, thanks to an MVP candidate in Hurts and a Coach of the Year candidate in Nick Sirianni.

