Carson Wentz took to social media Monday morning to thank his Eagles teammates for their fight, adding that he’s “feeling good” after suffering a head injury Sunday.
Wentz left the first playoff game of his career after just eight plays, after a hit from Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to his helmet led to him reporting concussion-like symptoms during the first quarter of the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seahawks.
“So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season,” Wentz said in an Instagram post. "Not the ending we envisioned, but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys!
“Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers — Im feeling good today and will be just fine,” he added. “Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows Onward to next year... big things comin’, believe that!”
Finally removed from the torn ACL that ended his 2017 and the back injury that sidelined him in 2018, Wentz finished the year as the first Eagles quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards.