So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys! Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers— Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him 🙏🏻 Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year... big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfly