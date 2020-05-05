From Wentz’s perspective, there are only two potential reasons to quibble with the pick. The first would be if the Eagles drafted Hurts with the thought that he would develop into a better quarterback than Wentz within the next four years. As Wentz noted, if he suspected that was the case, it would call into question his own judgment, because only a fool could look at the quarterback that Wentz has been in his first four seasons and think it probable that such a player would still be on the board deep in the second round. The injuries that have ended each of his last three seasons are clearly a concern, but the Eagles are well aware that Wentz is a borderline top-five player at the most important position in the game, and they are well aware of how difficult it is to add such a player even high in the first round.