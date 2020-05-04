When Carson Wentz spoke with reporters Monday for the first time since the NFL draft -- really, the first time since he suffered a concussion in the Eagles’ wild-card playoff loss to Seattle, nearly three months ago -- the first several questions all involved the team’s decision to take quarterback Jalen Hurts in the NFL draft’s second round.
Wentz’s answers were what anyone would have expected, given that they have followed his four-year career here. There has been no public strife between the organization and the QB it traded up to draft second overall in 2016, and Monday’s session didn’t change that a whit. Anyone looking for a crack in the facade of that relationship didn’t find one.
- Upon further review, Eagles’ drafting of Jalen Hurts was as silly as it seemed | David Murphy
- Eagles’ drafting of Jalen Hurts, factoring in Carson Wentz, unprecedented in the NFL | Jeff McLane
- Rating the draft: Eagles beat writers weigh in on the team’s decision to take QB Jalen Hurts in the second round
“I trust their decision,” Wentz said several times on the video conference. "With Jalen, I’m excited to add him to the team. I know how important the quarterback position is. ... I’ve been blessed over the years to have some incredible -- not just quarterbacks, but some incredible teammates and friends in that quarterback room. We really endure a lot together and go through [a lot] together.
“I’m excited; I’ve heard nothing but great things about Jalen, the kid he is and the player that he is. I got a chance to talk to him just briefly. I’m excited to add him to the fold. It creates a really good, healthy, competitive, challenging environment for all of us.”
Wentz said when general manager Howie Roseman told him the team might want to draft Hurts, “It didn’t really concern me. ... I had a feeling we were going to draft somebody, just the way our roster’s laid out, startin’ to get younger and stuff, so there was no concern for me.”
Wentz finished the regular season healthy last year for the first time since his rookie season, but then had to leave the playoff loss after suffering a first-quarter concussion. His critics make much of his bad injury luck when it comes to the postseason, and it has been noted that teams generally draft potential starters in the second round, not backups.
“I think the team showed their faith in me last year” when the Eagles and Wentz agreed on a four-year, $108 million contract extension, he said. “I have nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have confidence and faith in me. ... If I were to start questioning Howie and management now, I’d really be questioning myself,” Wentz having entrusted his future to the Eagles.
Wentz, 27, said there has been no discussion with him about how Hurts might be used. Hurts has been likened to New Orleans’ Taysom Hill in that the team could decide to bring him onto the field for specialized plays.
“We’ll see how that plays out,” Wentz said. “For me, whatever’s going to help us win. ... I want to stand up there and hold that Lombardi Trophy. Whatever that takes, whatever that’s going to look like, I’m on board. I want to be out there, I want to have the ball in my hands at all times, but at the same time, whatever’s going to help us win.”
Asked specifically if he would rather the team have added a potential starter who could have helped Wentz on the field, than bring in a backup and potential replacement, Wentz reiterated that he trusts Roseman and the front office. “I have nothing but confidence in their ability to put together the best 53-man roster that they can,” he said.