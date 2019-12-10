But there have been other chances in his first four years, and frankly, his record hasn’t been good. In 15 games in which he had an opportunity to lead the Eagles to a game-winning drive with less than two minutes left, Wentz had been successful only twice, leading the Eagles to field goals against the Giants (in 2017 and last season). Coming up short in the losses wasn’t all his fault. He would have likely had three game-winning or game-tying drives this season alone had his receivers caught late passes. But those are the moments that can often define quarterbacks.