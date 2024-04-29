Matt Ryan to replace Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason on CBS pregame show, ‘The NFL Today’

CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show, The NFL Today, will look a bit different this fall.

Matt Ryan, the former Falcons quarterback and Penn Charter grad who joined CBS for the 2023 season and officially retired from the NFL last week, will step in as a host alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and JJ Watt.

“I grew up watching The NFL Today so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil [Simms], Boomer [Esiason], and others before me,” said Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP. “I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.”

This is not Ryan’s first time working as a studio analyst. In addition to appearing in studio during the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LVIII, Ryan has also appeared on several other CBS Sports shows, including That Other Pregame Show.

“Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst,” David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, said. “He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew and we’re excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ.”

Former hosts Simms and Esiason will depart the show, Esiason announced Monday morning on WFAN in New York. He also announced he signed an extension to continue to host the Boomer and Gio Show on WFAN with cohost Gregg Giannotti. The former NFL quarterback was the longest-tenured host of The NFL Today.

“More their decision than maybe mine,” Esiason said Monday morning of CBS. “I had been there for 22 years. The guy who hired me back in 2001 was a guy by the name of Sean McManus, who was the CBS Sports chairman. … I never in my wildest dreams [thought] it would have lasted 22 years. With all the people that I’ve worked with at CBS and The NFL Today, it’s been an amazing run.”

Simms called games for CBS and NBC for nearly 20 years before he was replaced on CBS’s lead commentary team by Tony Romo in 2017. Since then, the former Giants quarterback has been in the studio on The NFL Today.

“Phil and Boomer set the standard of excellence for NFL analysts,” CBS Sports president David Berson wrote in a release. “We are so grateful for their immeasurable contributions to CBS Sports. We genuinely thank them for being incredible teammates and for their passion, dedication and commitment to elevating CBS Sports’ NFL coverage every season.”