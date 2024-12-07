Skip to content
Q&A: Chris Long and Connor Barwin on their shared love of Philly, bonding on Mount Kilimanjaro, and this year’s Eagles

Ahead of their second-annual Team Dinner on Monday night, the former defensive ends discussed why they can’t shake the city — or its football team.

Former Eagles players Chris Long at a Sixers game in January and Connor Barwin at the premiere of "Kelce" last year.
On Monday night, former Eagles defensive ends Connor Barwin and Chris Long will host their second-annual Team Dinner charity event at Steak 48 in Center City. The event, which will feature athletes, celebrities, and more, will raise money for Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation and the Chris Long Foundation. The pair spoke to The Inquirer ahead of the event.

  1. Barwin, who now works for the Eagles, and Long, now in the media as a podcaster, were never teammates, but shared a mutual respect for each other’s games. And before Long signed with the Eagles, he got some “intel” from Barwin, who left shortly before Long arrived. “Connor was like half the reason I came to Philly,” Long said. A year later, the two climbed Mount Kilimanjaro together.

  2. The two remain close to the city, with Barwin living in Philadelphia and Long considering it his second home. “I think it’s just an appreciation for the city, and how much they love sports,” Barwin said of his connection to Philly. “If you love sports, it’s a great place to live and work.”

  3. Long, who still refers to the Eagles as “we,” said this year’s team “is really easy to get excited about.” Then he made a bolder proclamation: “I think, personally, the defense is probably better than our defense the year we won the Super Bowl.”