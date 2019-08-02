Kessler was drafted in the third round by Cleveland in 2016, slotted behind Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown, but when both suffered shoulder injuries, he became the starter for eight games as a rookie. The Browns didn’t win any of them, but Kessler had a passer rating of 90 or better in five of the starts and he hummed along, completing 65.6 percent of his passes. The run might have continued, but he suffered a concussion and both McCown and Griffin were ready to return.