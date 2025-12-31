The College Football Playoff’s top four seeds are in action this week. Here are some potential future Eagles to watch.

The College Football Playoff continues with four more games this week, beginning with a New Year’s Eve matchup between Ohio State and Miami at the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes-Hurricanes showdown is the game in this round that will likely yield the most combined NFL draft prospects.

On New Year’s Day, Alabama plays Indiana in the Rose Bowl, Ole Miss takes on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, and Oregon and Texas Tech face off in the Orange Bowl.

Advertisement

With plenty of draft hopefuls playing on big stages, here are the prospects the Eagles should be keeping an eye on from the top four seeds — Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech — who are set to make their 2025 CFP debuts.

» READ MORE: Eight Eagles draft targets to watch during the first round of the College Football Playoff

Monroe Freeling, tackle, Georgia

The Georgia-to-Eagles pipeline could get another addition with the Bulldogs’ left tackle Freeling, who is an outstanding athlete at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. The tackle, who is only a junior, is light on his feet in pass protection, moves well in space to block smaller and faster players, and is hard to get around in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Freeling has allowed just nine pressures and two sacks in 423 pass blocking snaps this season.

Freeling was banged up midway through the season and his play balance isn’t consistent from down to down, but the left tackle has a desirable skill set to contend with some of the best athletes at the NFL level, especially in pass protection. Should he declare, he will be in high demand for teams that need an offensive tackle — whether it’s next season or a few years from now.

Kenyatta Jackson, edge rusher, Ohio State

Part of a fearsome Ohio State defense, Jackson is having a breakout season in his fourth year in the program. At 6-6, 265 pounds, Jackson has a noticeable arm length advantage and uses it to challenge opponents. He plays multiple roles along the defensive line, lining up primarily at 4i (inside shoulder of tackles) and can wreak havoc as both a pass rusher and run defender.

Jackson is at his best, though, from a standing alignment as a pass rusher, allowing him to get a running start and to create physical separation from offensive tackles. He projects as a Day 2 pick if he declares this year and would be a welcome addition to a talented Eagles edge rusher room.

Romello Height, edge rusher, Texas Tech

At his fourth school in six years (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech), Height is having the best season of his career with nine sacks and 10½ tackles for losses in 13 games. A high-effort, high-motor pass rusher, Height uses his length and ankle flexion to win on the outside shoulder of offensive tackles, and has a nice toolbox of pass-rush moves that includes a spin, an inside swim move, and a cross-chop.

Height has a 23% pass-rush win rate, according to PFF, but struggles as a run defender holding his gap against offensive linemen. He’ll likely command a designated pass rushing role early in his NFL career. Despite being an older prospect, there’s a chance Height can go within the first two rounds, and he would be a nice addition to an Eagles pass rush that is already much stronger since trading for Jaelan Phillips.

» READ MORE: 9 NFL draft targets for the Eagles on college football’s conference championship weekend

Jermaine Mathews, DB, Ohio State

Mathews, who plays both outside corner and nickel for Ohio State, is just a junior who could return to school, but his versatility and ball skills make him an early-round candidate should he enter the draft. At 5-11, 190 pounds, Mathews excels in off man coverage and zone coverage looks, closing on the football with quickness while playing through the hands of receivers.

According to PFF, Matthews has 398 snaps at outside corner vs. 159 at nickel. He struggled with penalties down the stretch and is susceptible to getting beaten deep without safety help, but he projects as a nickel who can eliminate timing routes over the middle of the field and into the boundary. His physicality in the running game could improve, too.

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the potential top pick in the 2026 draft and one of his weapons is Cooper, who has the speed to run by a secondary and is hard to bring down in the open field. Primarily operating from the slot, Cooper has strong hands at the catch point and terrific body control, evidenced by his clutch game-winning touchdown against Penn State in November.

His ability to win in contested catch situations — he has made 6 of 12 catches while tightly defended, according to PFF — and vertical speed make him an ideal second or third receiver option in the NFL. For the Eagles, he could be a much-needed field stretcher who has the ability to create big gains with the ball in his hands and win in one-on-one situations.

Terrance Carter Jr. TE, Texas Tech

Tight end will eventually become a need for the Eagles, perhaps as soon as this offseason with Dallas Goedert set to become a free agent in the spring. Outside of Round 1, there will be a few players who interest the Eagles, and among them is Carter, the Louisiana-Lafayette transfer who is dynamic after the catch.

Of his 552 receiving yards this season, 334 have come after the catch, according to PFF, and Carter is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties. Though he’s not quite the same caliber of athlete as Georgia’s tight end duo of Lawson Luckie and Oscar Delp, or Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, Carter can still separate from secondary and second-level players.

The tight end prospect, who could return to school, must clean up his drops — he has five in 2025 — and doesn’t add much as a blocker, but is a big-time receiving threat.

Davison Igbinosun, DB, Ohio State

There may not be a more improved player in Ohio State’s secondary this season than Igbinosun, the physical outside corner who makes life difficult for opposing receivers. Igbinosun, listed at 6-2, 193 pounds, likes to disrupt the timing of wide receivers in man coverage, and has the length and speed to defend vertical passes downfield.

According to PFF, Igbinosun hasn’t allowed a touchdown across 331 coverage snaps and just 42.9% of his targets in coverage have been caught. He is feisty, competes at the catch point, and has excellent ball production this season (six pass breakups, two interceptions). Penalties continue to be a negative for him (21 over the last two years), but they have become far less of an issue in 2025.

Though Adoree’ Jackson has held up much better down the stretch of this season manning the cornerback spot alongside Quinyon Mitchell for the Eagles, Igbinosun would be an upgrade from a ball production standpoint, though the team would have to be comfortable with his tendency to get too physical in man coverage situations.