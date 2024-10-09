Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean could soon have an expanded role on Vic Fangio’s defense

Cooper DeJean made his Eagles debut in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings roughly a month-and-a-half ago. When he thinks back on his technique in that contest, his first game action in nine months since breaking his leg at Iowa and recovering from an offseason hamstring injury, the rookie nickel cornerback laughs.

“It was pretty bad,” DeJean admitted on Wednesday.

It was also a learning experience. DeJean watched the film of his snaps the next day at the NovaCare Complex — from his illegal-contact penalty to the pair of near-touchdowns against him — with the defensive backs coaches in an effort to figure out the areas he had to improve. His biggest takeaway was that he needed to get more comfortable in the defense, and that would only happen with more reps.

The Eagles could soon find out just how comfortable DeJean is in the defense in a more prominent spot. Before the bye week, Vic Fangio said that the 21-year-old cornerback was “closing in on being ready” to assume the starting nickel role in place of Avonte Maddox. ESPN reported on Wednesday that the change is imminent, barring new developments ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Before practice, Nick Sirianni did not directly answer if DeJean had usurped Maddox as the starter. The fourth-year head coach said he would “see how it goes this week” in practice, noting that he’s been pleased with the 28-year-old Maddox through four games. DeJean expressed that he had not been told whether his status as the backup had changed.

“I’ve just prepared the same way,” DeJean said. “I’m willing to do whatever they ask me to do. So if I’m out there, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

The possible swap would come on the heels of an underwhelming start to the season for the Eagles defense. Fangio’s unit is tied for second-to-last in the league in yards per play allowed (6.0) and ranks No. 27 in expected points added per play allowed (+0.06), a metric that measures the expected points added or lost by an opposing team after each play.

DeJean has had limited opportunities to display his defensive abilities to start the season. Most of his snaps have come on special teams, including his job as punt returner in the absence of an injured Britain Covey. He’s taken just eight defensive snaps, primarily as an inside defender in dime packages.

Even so, DeJean said he has felt more comfortable with each passing week as he gets a handle on the defense, both through practice reps and in games.

“I think just getting out there and seeing it, really,” DeJean said. “Seeing where I have to be in certain coverages in our defense. Just getting a feel for where my help’s going to be in each call. Knowing where my help is and where everybody is on the field, so I have a better understanding of how I can play my man and my different leverages, too.”

He added that the adjustment from college to the NFL game hasn’t been drastic. Even the workload hasn’t been all that dissimilar, considering DeJean played extensively on defense and on special teams with the Hawkeyes. The big differentiator, however, is that every offensive player in the league can make plays, underscoring the importance of being ready on each snap.

Still, DeJean mostly played outside cornerback at Iowa, making his foray into the nickel cornerback position a relatively new undertaking. Maddox, even while in competition with DeJean, helped the newcomer learn the ins and outs of the job. Like DeJean, Maddox played outside cornerback in college at Pitt and transitioned to nickel when he reached the NFL, making his perspective all the more relevant to the rookie.

“Each and every day, [Maddox] answers all my questions,” DeJean said. “It’s been good to watch him on tape and see how he operates and ask him what he sees in certain coverages, certain plays. So it’s been good to have a veteran guy like him to learn from.”

One of the biggest areas of improvement that DeJean sought to make in his technique upon his transition to the NFL was his play in man-to-man coverages. Throughout his college career, DeJean thrived in zone coverages, but he wasn’t often asked to play in press man in particular.

Again, there’s a veteran for that. DeJean has leaned on Darius Slay, who has been heralded throughout his 12-year NFL career for his sticky coverage in man, as he’s worked to improve his technique. The rookie has also worked with the defensive backs coaches in practice to hone the skills needed to excel in those types of coverages.

With nearly two months of tangible, on-field experience in a new position within a new defense, DeJean said he’s grown as a player since he first trotted out on the field at the Linc. Come Sunday, he may need to prove it.

“I’ve learned a lot since then,” DeJean said. “Added some more techniques to my game, I feel like, and just being more comfortable.”