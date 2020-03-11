The Eagles confirmed Wednesday that their coaching staff will not attend college pro days in preparation for the April 23-25 entry draft. Scouts will still attend as scheduled, the team said.
The team indicated a variety of factors contributed to the decision, not just concern over the spread of coronavirus, including the fact that some of the coaches are new to the staff and are learning the schemes, preparing for NFL free agency next week, and so on. But the reassessment comes as sports teams grapple with how to react to the pandemic.
For now the NFL plans to hold its league meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., March 29-April 1 and its draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, as planned. College pro days are a big part of draft prep; the Eagles have 10 picks this year, their largest haul since 2010.